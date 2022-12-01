Yorkville native celebrates her 110th birthday

UTICA, N.Y. -- A Birthday party was held at the MVHS Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in honor of Marguerite Redmond's 110th birthday.
Redmond has lived at the center for the past four years but was born in Yorkville. Some may know her as a seamstress at Doyle Knower. Before she worked there she was with Winship Luggage.
She spent her day celebrating with the ones that make her the happiest.
"Family was a big thing to her. grandchildren, great-grandchildren, we were always together. vacation together...she was very active until she was 98 and had a hip replacement and at 100 she had her other hip replacement," Daughter of Redmond, Pat Redmond said.
Pat says her mom was able to live at home until she was 106 years old. NEWSChannel 2 wishes Mrs. Redmond a very special happy birthday!