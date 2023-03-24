Young boy with rare skin disorder becomes UPD's youngest honorary member

UTICA, N.Y. – A local boy became an honorary member of the Utica Police Department on Friday.

Three-year-old Graham Robertello received his very own badge, ID card and uniform during his visit to the station.

Police Chief Mark Williams and other UPD members gave him a tour of the station after he received his new gear.

Robertello has a rare genetic disorder that causes his skin to blister when touched. It’s called epidermolysis bullosa, or EB. His parents have been spreading awareness about the disorder and raising money for research through events like the Grateful for Graham 5K Run/Walk.

This year’s event will take place on Saturday, April 29 at the Route 840 trail in New Hartford starting at 9 a.m. The cost to register is $25 per person.

For more information, visit the Grateful for Graham page on Facebook.