Young girl honored for saving family members from house fire in Oriskany Falls

WATERVILLE, N.Y. – A fourth-grader at Memorial Park Elementary School in Waterville was honored Friday for her part in saving her family members from a house fire.
Ivy Cameron was staying with her aunt and uncle on Main Street in Oriskany Falls the night of March 13. Just before 7 a.m. the next morning, the family dog alerted Ivy to a fire in her room. She ran and woke up her aunt, uncle and cousin, who were able to get out of the home before getting seriously injured.
Ivy’s aunt and cousin were taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.
Ivy later told her teachers that she knew what to do because of what she learned from the firefighters during Fire Prevention Week.
The Oriskany Falls Fire Department presented Ivy with a plaque for her bravery during a special assembly at the school Friday.