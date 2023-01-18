YWCA Mohawk Valley receives $20,000 grant to support domestic violence shelters

UTICA, N.Y. -- YWCA Mohawk Valley was given a $20,000 grant in support of its domestic violence shelters.
Both their 'Hall House' in Utica and 'Lucy's House' in Rome will benefit from the grant which was awarded by the Mary Kay Ash Foundation. The Foundation has pledged a total of $1 million in grants for 50 domestic violence shelters across the country.
“YWCA MV is sincerely thankful to the Mary Kay Ash Foundation for their incredible support of our life-saving work. Our shelters save hundreds of lives every year and provide a safe place for women and families to start new, independent lives,” YWCA MV CEO, Dianne Stancato said.
In 2021, YWCA MV housed 168 individuals in its shelters and 188 individuals in 2022. Its services are available for anyone experiencing domestic and/or sexual violence through its free and confidential 24-hour hotline services at (315) 797-7740. You can also visit its website to talk to an advocate directly.