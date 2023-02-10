 Skip to main content
YWCA Mohawk Valley reveals 2023 Salute to Outstanding Women award winners

The YWCA of the Mohawk Valley has announced this year's "outstanding women."

The YWCA Mohawk Valley has revealed the eight women honored with this year’s Salute to Outstanding Women awards.

The annual award recognizes women who have made impacts in the community and in their professional industries.

This year’s honorees are:

  • Business & Industry: Elizabeth Pellegrino
  • Education: Nancy Ketz
  • Entrepreneur: Julie Whittemore
  • Healthcare: Jacalyn Cull
  • Human and Public Service: Senora Marie Pierce
  • Outstanding Youth: Caroline Entwistle
  • Social Justice: Nancy Robert
  • STEAM: Heather Hage
Salute to Outstanding Women 2023

Each winner was nominated by someone in the community and then chosen by a panel of independent judges.

The women will be honored at an awards ceremony at Hart’s Hill Inn in Whitesboro on March 30.

