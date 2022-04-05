YWCA raising awareness about child abuse, sexual assault throughout April

ILION, N.Y. – The YWCA of the Mohawk Valley is recognizing National Child Abuse Prevention Month and Sexual Assault Awareness Month, both in April, by spreading awareness with upcoming events and initiatives.
The organization kicked things off Tuesday with its annual pinwheel display to raise awareness about child abuse. The blue pinwheels are meant to represent the lightheartedness of being young.
The YWCA and the Herkimer County Child Advocacy Center offer free and confidential services for child abuse survivors, including advocacy and counseling.
The annual Take Back the Night events are also scheduled for Thursday, April 14. Take Back the Night raises awareness about the impact of sexual violence and child abuse. Survivors and supporters will gather at the Herkimer College campus at 6 p.m. for the march, rally and later a candlelight vigil.
