YWCA selects 'outstanding' women to honor this year

The YWCA is recognizing eight local leaders doing meaningful work in the community during its annual Salute to Outstanding Women.
Each year the YWCA honors local women who make an impact in their industry and the area as a whole.
A panel of independent judges has selected the following honorees in the following categories:
- Business & Industry: Danielle Padula
- Education: Natasha Homa
- Entrepreneur: Juli Webster
- Health care: Amy Jennings
- Human and Public Service: Marianne Buttenschon
- Outstanding Youth: Sophia O’Neill
- Social Justice: Oneka Roach-Campbell
- STEAM: Dawn Roller
The women will be recognized at an awards ceremony at Hart’s Hill Inn in Whitesboro on Thursday, April 21. For information on tickets, call 315-732-2159 ext. 235 or email events@ywcamv.org.