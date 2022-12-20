 Skip to main content
Zookeepers get first glimpse of baby wallaby at Utica Zoo

Baby joey at Utica Zoo

UTICA, N.Y. – A baby Bennett’s wallaby at the Utica Zoo finally took a peek at the outside world after spending nine months in its mother’s pouch.

Zookeepers got a first glimpse of the joey on Tuesday.

Wallabies are members of the kangaroo family and like other marsupials, their pregnancies are very short, but the joeys spend several months close to their mom as they continue to develop.

The mama wallaby was pregnant for about a month before giving birth to the 1-gram joey. According to the zoo, newborn wallabies are hairless and underdeveloped, so they climb into their mother’s pouches for about nine more months.

The joey isn’t ready to leave the pouch completely, but zookeepers say it is peeking out and exploring more.

The wallaby is on exhibit at the zoo near the gift shop.

