Job Title: Account Executive (Experienced)
Hours: Full Time
Supervisor: Local Sales Manager
WKTV/NBC is the powerhouse TV station in Utica. Our enormous local news ratings combine with top syndication and NBC prime to dominate the viewing all day long. We also have a fast growing CBS station, a CW and a complete suite of Digital Products to sell. But wait there is more! You will work with a great Sales Team in a fun and productive environment. We have a great account list available with lots of opportunity for you to grow it.
Job Responsibilities:
*Manage all aspects of the account list.
*Close Local Direct Business each month.
*Build relationships with agencies and advertisers.
*Did we mention close Local Direct Business every month?
Job Requirements:
*Minimum 5 years Broadcast sales.
*Experience calling on local and regional advertising agencies.
*Understand Nielsen ratings and the nuances of negotiating agency business.
*Track record of success in Local Direct Business.
*Excellent written and verbal communication skills.
*Proficient in: Microsoft Power Point, Excel and Word.
*Experience with OSI, Ad Connections, Strata is a plus.
*Willing to have fun on the job while making some nice $$$.
Send Resume to:
Brittany Beane/GSM/WKTV
Brittany Beane GSM/WKTV
5936 Smith Hill Road Utica, NY 13502
No Phone Calls Please
JOB POSTED: 7/1/2022