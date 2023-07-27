 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 99 expected.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga,
Onondaga, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Madison,
Southern Oneida, Cortland, Chenango, Otsego, Tioga, Broome,
Delaware and Sullivan counties.

* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM EDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest temperatures and heat indices
will be found in urban valleys.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Account Executive (Experienced)

  • 0

Job Title: Account Executive (Experienced)

Hours: Full Time

Supervisor: Local Sales Manager

WKTV/NBC is the powerhouse TV station in Utica. Our enormous local news ratings combine with top syndication and NBC prime to dominate the viewing all day long. We also have a fast growing CBS station, a CW and a complete suite of Digital Products to sell. But wait there is more! You will work with a great Sales Team in a fun and productive environment. We have a great account list available with lots of opportunity for you to grow it.

  

Job Responsibilities:

*Manage all aspects of the account list.

*Close Local Direct Business each month.

*Build relationships with agencies and advertisers.

*Did we mention close Local Direct Business every month?

Job Requirements:

*Minimum 5 years Broadcast sales.

*Experience calling on local and regional advertising agencies.

*Understand Nielsen ratings and the nuances of negotiating agency business.

*Track record of success in Local Direct Business.

*Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

*Proficient in: Microsoft Power Point, Excel and Word.

*Experience with OSI, Ad Connections, Strata is a plus.

*Willing to have fun on the job while making some nice $$$.

Send Resume to:

Brittany Beane/GSM/WKTV

Bbeane@wktv.com

Brittany Beane GSM/WKTV

5936 Smith Hill Road Utica, NY 13502

No Phone Calls Please

JOB POSTED: 7/1/2022

