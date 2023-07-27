 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 99 expected.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga,
Onondaga, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Madison,
Southern Oneida, Cortland, Chenango, Otsego, Tioga, Broome,
Delaware and Sullivan counties.

* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM EDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest temperatures and heat indices
will be found in urban valleys.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Full-time Multimedia Journalist

  • Updated
  • 0

DESCRIPTION:

WKTV NewsChannel 2, the dominant #1 NBC, CBS, and CW affiliate in Utica, New York, is in search of a full-time news Multimedia Journalist. The successful candidate will be able to write copy, shoot and edit video, front live shots, and publish digital content to the station’s website and social media platforms. The ability to serve as a fill-in anchor and producer is a plus. Must be self-reliant and have a willingness to enterprise unique local stories. Excellent writing skills, a smooth on-air presence, and a thorough understanding of modern journalism are a must.

SKILL REQUIREMENTS:

Must be proficient in broadcast writing, videography, and nonlinear editing. Must be social media savvy and skilled in writing for online publication. Must be able to lift and carry professional camera gear. Must have clean driving record. Must be willing to work flexible shifts, including nights, weekends, and holidays. Must have a college degree in journalism or communications, or equivalent professional experience. Must have a clean driving record and pass a background check and drug screening.

WKTV is an equal opportunity employer.

POSITION OPENS: 

Immediately

SEARCH CLOSES:

When a suitable candidate is found

HOURS:

Full time (40 hours per week)

SUPERVISOR:

News Director

QUALIFICATIONS:

College degree required

EMAIL RESUME AND REEL TO:

Steve McMurray

VP/General Manager

WKTV NewsChannel 2

smcmurray@wktv.com

Email only - Phone calls will not be accepted.

JOB POSTED: 12/1/2022

