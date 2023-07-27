Part-time Multimedia Journalist

DESCRIPTION:
WKTV NewsChannel 2, the dominant #1 NBC, CBS, and CW affiliate in Utica, New York, is in search of a full-time news Multimedia Journalist. The successful candidate will be able to write copy, shoot and edit video, front live shots, and publish digital content to the station’s website and social media platforms. The ability to serve as a fill-in anchor and producer is a plus. Must be self-reliant and have a willingness to enterprise unique local stories. Excellent writing skills, a smooth on-air presence, and a thorough understanding of modern journalism are a must.
SKILL REQUIREMENTS:
Must be proficient in broadcast writing, videography, and nonlinear editing. Must be social media savvy and skilled in writing for online publication. Must be able to lift and carry professional camera gear. Must have clean driving record. Must be willing to work flexible shifts, including nights, weekends, and holidays. Must have a college degree in journalism or communications, or equivalent professional experience. Must have a clean driving record and pass a background check and drug screening.
WKTV is an equal opportunity employer.
POSITION OPENS:
Immediately
SEARCH CLOSES:
When a suitable candidate is found
HOURS:
Part time (Approximately 30 hours per week)
SUPERVISOR:
News Director
QUALIFICATIONS:
College degree required
EMAIL RESUME AND REEL TO:
Steve McMurray
VP/General Manager
WKTV NewsChannel 2
Email only - Phone calls will not be accepted.
Must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 (subject to any medical or religious accommodations or other applicable law).
JOB POSTED: 12/2/2022