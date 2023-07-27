We are looking for a detail-oriented Staff Accountant to assist in performing & coordinating accounting duties within our organization. Must have a solid working knowledge of GAAP & strong financial analysis skills. Should also possess strong Excel skills, be detail-oriented, highly organized & able to work with little to no supervision.
Responsibilities:
*Assist the Business Manager with daily & month end duties
*Prepare financial analysis & reports
*Assisting with preparation & monitoring budget
*Maintaining & reconciling balance sheet and general ledger accounts
*Assisting with annual audit
*Perform other accounting duties & supporting the accounting staff and corporate as required
Requirements:
-BS in accounting or finance
-3+ years of accounting experience
-Working knowledge of GAAP
-Strong financial analysis skills
-Strong communications skills, both verbal & written
-Strong organization skills
-Proficiency in Microsoft Office, particularly Excel
-Proficiency in Great Plains a plus
Part time/Full time position
Send Resume to: Heather Lofgren, Business Manager, WKTV, 5936 Smith Hill Road, Utica, NY 13502. OR email Resume to: hlofgren@wktv.com. NO PHONE CALLS ACCEPTED – THANK YOU.