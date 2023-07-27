 Skip to main content
Staff Accountant

  • Updated
We are looking for a detail-oriented Staff Accountant to assist in performing & coordinating accounting duties within our organization. Must have a solid working knowledge of GAAP & strong financial analysis skills. Should also possess strong Excel skills, be detail-oriented, highly organized & able to work with little to no supervision.

Responsibilities:

*Assist the Business Manager with daily & month end duties

*Prepare financial analysis & reports

*Assisting with preparation & monitoring budget

*Maintaining & reconciling balance sheet and general ledger accounts

*Assisting with annual audit

*Perform other accounting duties & supporting the accounting staff and corporate as required

Requirements:

-BS in accounting or finance

-3+ years of accounting experience

-Working knowledge of GAAP

-Strong financial analysis skills

-Strong communications skills, both verbal & written

-Strong organization skills

-Proficiency in Microsoft Office, particularly Excel

-Proficiency in Great Plains a plus

Part time/Full time position

Send Resume to: Heather Lofgren, Business Manager, WKTV, 5936 Smith Hill Road, Utica, NY 13502. OR email Resume to: hlofgren@wktv.com. NO PHONE CALLS ACCEPTED – THANK YOU.

