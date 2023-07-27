Job Title: Technical Media Producer (TMP)
Hours: Full Time
Supervisor: Dave Streeter, Operations Mgr.
Special Skills:
Must have good communication skills, the ability to think on his/her feet, knowledge of computers and production equipment. Candidate must have knowledge of Adobe Photoshop and basic broadcast operation. Ross Overdrive & Xpression knowledge a plus.
Job Requirements:
Run Master control with Harris Automation. Direct live newscasts with Ross Overdrive system. Use Photoshop and other editing software.
Description:
WKTV NewsChannel 2, the NBC affiliate in Utica, NY, is looking for a candidate with directing and or master control experience. He/she must have good communication skills and the ability to react quickly to changes. The candidate will also be responsible for other production duties such as web publishing, camera operation, and audio operation.
WKTV is an equal opportunity employer. We produce nine newscasts per weekday, and three newscasts per weekend day.
When will the position open: 05/01/23
When will the search close? When a suitable candidate is found.
Contact:
Dave Streeter, Operations Mgr.
WKTV
5936 Smith Hill Road
Utica, NY 13502
JOB POSTED: 05/31/2023