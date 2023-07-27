 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 99 expected.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga,
Onondaga, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Madison,
Southern Oneida, Cortland, Chenango, Otsego, Tioga, Broome,
Delaware and Sullivan counties.

* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM EDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest temperatures and heat indices
will be found in urban valleys.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Technical Media Producer (TMP)

  • 0

Job Title: Technical Media Producer (TMP)

Hours: Full Time

Supervisor: Dave Streeter, Operations Mgr.

Special Skills:

Must have good communication skills, the ability to think on his/her feet, knowledge of computers and production equipment. Candidate must have knowledge of Adobe Photoshop and basic broadcast operation. Ross Overdrive & Xpression knowledge a plus.

Job Requirements:

Run Master control with Harris Automation. Direct live newscasts with Ross Overdrive system. Use Photoshop and other editing software.

Description:

WKTV NewsChannel 2, the NBC affiliate in Utica, NY, is looking for a candidate with directing and or master control experience. He/she must have good communication skills and the ability to react quickly to changes. The candidate will also be responsible for other production duties such as web publishing, camera operation, and audio operation.

WKTV is an equal opportunity employer. We produce nine newscasts per weekday, and three newscasts per weekend day.

When will the position open: 06/07/23

When will the search close? When a suitable candidate is found.

Contact:

Dave Streeter, Operations Mgr.

WKTV

5936 Smith Hill Road

Utica, NY 13502

dstreeter@wktv.com

JOB POSTED: 05/31/2023

