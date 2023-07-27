Weekend Sports Anchor/MMJ

DESCRIPTION:
WKTV NewsChannel 2, the dominant #1 NBC, CBS, and CW affiliate in Utica, New York, is in search of a combination news multimedia journalist and sports anchor. The successful candidate will serve as a news reporter/photographer/editor three days per week and anchor sports on the weekends. Must be self-reliant and have a willingness to enterprise unique local news and sports stories. Excellent writing skills, a smooth on-air presence, and an understanding of modern digital journalism are a must. A minimum of one year of on-air experience as a reporter and/or anchor is preferred.
WKTV is an equal opportunity employer.
SKILL REQUIREMENTS:
Must be proficient in broadcast writing, videography, and non-linear editing. Must be social media savvy and skilled in writing for online publication. Must be able to lift and carry professional camera gear. Must have clean driving record. Must be willing to work flexible shifts, including nights, weekends, and holidays. Must have a college degree in journalism or communications, or equivalent professional experience.
POSITION OPENS:
Immediately
SEARCH CLOSES:
When a suitable candidate is found
HOURS:
Full-time (40 hours per week)
SUPERVISOR:
Sports Director/News Director
QUALIFICATIONS:
Four-year college degree preferred.
EMAIL RESUME AND REEL TO:
Steve McMurray
VP/General Manager
Email only - Phone calls will not be accepted.
JOB POSTED: 01/30/2023