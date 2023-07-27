 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 99 expected.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga,
Onondaga, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Madison,
Southern Oneida, Cortland, Chenango, Otsego, Tioga, Broome,
Delaware and Sullivan counties.

* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM EDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest temperatures and heat indices
will be found in urban valleys.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weekend Sports Anchor/MMJ

  • 0

DESCRIPTION:

WKTV NewsChannel 2, the dominant #1 NBC, CBS, and CW affiliate in Utica, New York, is in search of a combination news multimedia journalist and sports anchor. The successful candidate will serve as a news reporter/photographer/editor three days per week and anchor sports on the weekends. Must be self-reliant and have a willingness to enterprise unique local news and sports stories. Excellent writing skills, a smooth on-air presence, and an understanding of modern digital journalism are a must. A minimum of one year of on-air experience as a reporter and/or anchor is preferred. 

WKTV is an equal opportunity employer.

SKILL REQUIREMENTS:

Must be proficient in broadcast writing, videography, and non-linear editing. Must be social media savvy and skilled in writing for online publication. Must be able to lift and carry professional camera gear. Must have clean driving record. Must be willing to work flexible shifts, including nights, weekends, and holidays. Must have a college degree in journalism or communications, or equivalent professional experience. 

POSITION OPENS: 

Immediately

SEARCH CLOSES:

When a suitable candidate is found

HOURS:

Full-time (40 hours per week)

SUPERVISOR:

Sports Director/News Director

QUALIFICATIONS:

Four-year college degree preferred. 

EMAIL RESUME AND REEL TO:

Steve McMurray

VP/General Manager

smcmurray@wktv.com

Email only - Phone calls will not be accepted.

JOB POSTED: 01/30/2023

Recommended for you