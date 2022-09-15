Multimedia Journalist
Twitter: @Ben_KinneTV
Facebook: @BenKinneWKTV
Email: bkinne@wktv.com
---------
Ben Kinne is a Multimedia Journalist at WKTV. A native of Glens Falls, New York, Ben became a member of the NEWSChannel 2 family in August of 2022.
Ben graduated from Oswego State in May of 2022 with a B.A. in Broadcasting. While attending Oswego, Ben was heavily involved with the school's student-run television station WTOP, serving as a reporter, anchor and play-by-play announcer for men's and women's ice hockey. Ben also served as the station's vice president of operations and helped develop a plan to remotely produce and air newscasts, one of the only college stations to do so.
Ben prides himself on giving back to his community and spent five years as a volunteer firefighter with the Queensbury Central Volunteer Fire Company.
Ben's goal as an MMJ is to tell the stories of people who's stories may not have been told otherwise.
If you have a story idea, email Ben at: bkinne@WKTV.com.