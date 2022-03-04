Meteorologist
Twitter: @EricGageWKTV
Facebook: @EricGageWKTV
Email: egage@wktv.com
Eric Gage is a StormTracker 2 Meteorologist on NEWSChannel 2 weekends.
Eric was born in Cooperstown, grew up locally in the New Berlin area, and graduated from SUNY Oneonta with a Bachelor's Degree in Meteorology and a minor in Physics.
At SUNY Oneonta, Eric primarily researched in forecasting lake-effect precipitation, as well as other winter weather phenomenon. Eric also participated in both the campus Meteorology Club as well as the Broadcasting Club.
When not forecasting, Eric enjoys sports (mainly football), cooking, producing/mastering music, doing graphic design work and enjoying the outdoors.