Twitter: @TalhaRao32
Email: trao@wktv.com
Talha Rao is the Weekend Sports Anchor at NEWSChannel 2. He is also a weekday MMJ, in addition to Sports Express on Friday nights.
Born in Karachi, Pakistan, Talha moved to America when he was 10 years old. His family now resides in Rochester.
Talha comes graduated from Syracuse University with a master's degree in Broadcast and Digital Journalism in 2021.
While his time at Syracuse, he covered Syracuse men’s and women’s basketball for Sports Illustrated, including a trip to Indiana to cover March Madness (2020) and North Carolina to cover the women’s ACC Tournament (2020).
Before joining the team at WKTV, Talha interned with WPRI 12 as a Sports Reporter covering the New England Patriots’ training camp.