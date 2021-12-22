15-year-old pleads guilty to murdering former Westmoreland teacher

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – A 15-year-old has admitted to murdering 84-year-old Eva Fuld, a former Westmoreland teacher, at her Syracuse apartment in January.

Fuld was beaten and stabbed 43 times by Jahkim Robinson, who was 14 at the time.

According to police, Robinson was Fuld’s neighbor. He knocked on her door and forced his way inside, stealing credit cards, a wallet and her car keys before stabbing her to death.

The teen was charged with Fuld's death in late January.

Robinson pleaded guilty to two counts of felony murder, burglary and robbery.

According to Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick, Robinson only faces five to nine years in prison.

"Technically he could be out when he's 19. That's the reality of the criminal justice system in New York,” Fitzpatrick said in an interview with CNY Central.

The DA says senior citizens have been victims of some of the most heinous murders he’s seen in his career.

“I've been prosecuting homicide cases in this county for 40 years and some of the most egregious are those committed against the elderly,” he said.

Fuld taught French and Spanish in the Westmoreland School District, retiring in 1991.

The Westmoreland Alumni Association has set up a scholarship in her honor for students pursuing a foreign language.