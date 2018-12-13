Herkimer Town Court justice accused of drunk-driving, crashing SUV into former Kmart

HERKIMER, N.Y. -- A Herkimer Town Court justice has been charged with DWI after allegedly crashing his vehicle into the former Kmart.

Police say 49-year-old Michael Petucci crashed his SUV into the side of the former Kmart building in Herkimer Wednesday night.

The Ford Explorer was badly damaged in the crash that happened around 9:30 p.m. The impact of the hit was so violent, the front wheel came off, and the airbag was deployed.

Police say the vehicle was driving into the west wall of the building on South Washington Street.

Petucci is listed on the Herkimer Town Court's website as Honorable Michael A. Petucci.

Petucci was injured in the crash and taken to the hospital for treatment.

He has been charged with DWI and failure to submit a pre-screen.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.