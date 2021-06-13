Flags for Veterans

NEW HARTFORD, NY – A very special flag ceremony was held at the Veterans Memorial Park in New Hartford Sunday.

Owen Jassak, a local student, and other community volunteers placed more than 15-hundred flags at the memorial park this weekend. Each flag is tagged in honor of a service member, essential worker, or loved one.

During the ceremony, the New Hartford American Legion did a 21-gun salute, and taps was played. The flags will remain on display for another week.

Owen’s mother Cheryl Jassak-Huther says he’s been doing this since he was 4 years old.

“When he was four years old, we met a wounded veteran, his name was Greg Reynolds and his slogan was making lemonade, so when life gives you lemons, you make lemonade. Giving back to veterans is what we truly love to do. We’re just paying it forward”.