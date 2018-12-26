Infection linked to raw milk, NYS warns people about the dangers of unpasteurized dairy

New York state is warning people about consuming raw milk saying it is dangerous.

The New York State Department of Health has issued an advisory to raise awareness to healthcare providers about the consumption of raw milk, after an infection was linked to a farm in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania.

A New York resident was recently diagnosed with a RB51 infection, which is a strain of the Brucella abortus bacteria.

The human Brucellosis infection has been linked to raw dairy from Miller’s Biodiversity Farm.

Raw milk or raw dairy means the product has not been pasteurized.

“Raw milk products can contain harmful bacteria which can pose serious health risks. Pasteurization standards are in place to protect the public from diseases which are transmitted in raw milk and dairy products. It is critical for New Yorkers to understand the dangers of these products and avoid their consumption,” Health Commissioner Howard Zucker said in a statement.

Officials say people who ingested raw dairy products from the farm should throw it away immediately and contact their healthcare provider to discuss preventative treatment.

Pet owners with concerns about exposure should talk to their veterinarians.

“Raw milk does not provide the benefits of pasteurization, which heats milk to a certain temperature for a set period of time to kill harmful bacteria that can cause diseases such as listeriosis, salmonellosis, campylobacteriosis, typhoid fever, tuberculosis and brucellosis. New York State prohibits the purchase of raw milk except on the farms where the milk is produced and subjects in-state sellers to monthly inspections and testing.”