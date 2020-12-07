Not enough snow for the start of snowmobiling season

Many people are excited for winter sports, but are still waiting for the snow to come.

Today is the official start of the snowmobiling season, but in the Town of Webb there's barely no snow on the trails. The Town of Webb Tourism Director, Mr. Mike Farmer, says "Officially we're open today. The day after hunting season ends, we're open. Conditions permitting, and as you can see there are no conditions."

But Mr. Farmer says people expect conditions not to be the best at the beginning of snowmobiling and ski season. Mr. Farmer says "It's the kick off of the season. They know that it's normally not great. We wish for more than we have right now, but not surprising. The way the winters have been going, slow starts are very typical."

However, even with the lack of deep snow in the North Country, business is still doing really well. Mr. Farmer says "We've had a lot of snowmobilers up already. They're bringing in their gear, they show up every weekend with trailers, and they're actually doing a lot of business in town."

Here's the current amount of snowfall that is on the ground right now. In the North Country, there is only about a trace to 2" and in the highest elevations about 2-4" of snowfall. During this same time one year ago, there was a lot more snow on the ground. Around 10-12" and up to 12-14" in the highest elevations. This is 10" more than right now.

Many of you will have to wait to hit the snowmobiles, but ski slopes are fair game right now.