Police: Utica woman critically injured after grandson attacked her, set house on fire

A 68-year-old Utica woman is in critical condition after she was allegedly attacked by her grandson Sunday night.

Posted: Jan. 21, 2019 9:33 AM
Updated: Jan. 21, 2019 12:45 PM
Posted By: Gary Liberatore

UTICA, N.Y. -- A 68-year-old Utica woman is in critical condition after she was allegedly attacked by her grandson Sunday night.

Utica police say they were called to a first-floor apartment on the 1600 block of West Street for a reported domestic dispute just before 9 p.m.

The woman, whose name is not being released at this time, was rushed to the hospital and allegedly told police that her grandson, 23-year-old Andre 'A.J.' Anderson, attacked her with a knife and then set the house on fire.

When police arrived they found the victim had suffered multiple injuries, including second and third-degree burns and lacerations from a knife.

Police say Anderson fled the scene in a car but was found around 4:30 a.m. at the Happy Journey Motel and was taken into custody.

He has been charged with second-degree attempted murder, and first-degree assault.

The woman lives in the first-floor apartment, and is being treated at a Syracuse hospital. 

Other charges are pending, and the investigation is ongoing.

