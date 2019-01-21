UTICA, N.Y. -- A 68-year-old Utica woman is in critical condition after she was allegedly attacked by her grandson Sunday night.
Utica police say they were called to a first-floor apartment on the 1600 block of West Street for a reported domestic dispute just before 9 p.m.
The woman, whose name is not being released at this time, was rushed to the hospital and allegedly told police that her grandson, 23-year-old Andre 'A.J.' Anderson, attacked her with a knife and then set the house on fire.
When police arrived they found the victim had suffered multiple injuries, including second and third-degree burns and lacerations from a knife.
Police say Anderson fled the scene in a car but was found around 4:30 a.m. at the Happy Journey Motel and was taken into custody.
He has been charged with second-degree attempted murder, and first-degree assault.
The woman lives in the first-floor apartment, and is being treated at a Syracuse hospital.
Other charges are pending, and the investigation is ongoing.
Related Content
- Police: Utica woman critically injured after grandson attacked her, set house on fire
- 2 men shot outside home where woman, grandson were killed
- Man critically injured in Utica shooting, investigation ongoing
- Utica woman injured in Westmoreland rollover crash
- Woman injured after crash into Utica hotel
- Clark Mills woman critically injured in Kirkland crash
- Police ID Utica shooting suspect, victim remains critical
- Man critically injured after Inlet snowmobile crash
- Camden man critically injured in snowmobile crash
- Foundations in place for Utica's first set of 'Small Houses'