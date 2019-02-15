Rome man accused of slamming 2-year-old son's head through wall

ROME, N.Y. -- A Rome man is accused of slamming a 2-year-old’s head through a wall, causing him to have cuts and bruises.

The incident was all discovered while police were responding to a different call.

Police initially responded to a call for a domestic dispute between a boyfriend and a girlfriend, and say throughout their investigation, one of the officers noticed a 2-year-old with cuts and bruises on his head.

Police say another child in the house eventually told them what allegedly happened.

Brandon Shugars, 24, is accused of picking up his 2-year-old son by the ears and slamming his head through a wall at his home on North Crescent Drive in Rome.

Detectives say it's because the boy went to the bathroom on the floor on Monday.

They say on Tuesday night, they were called to a home for a domestic dispute.

When they got there, officers were asking questions the couple questions, when one of them noticed scratches and bruises on the child’s head.

Police then asked another child in the house what happened, and that child told them "daddy had done it." That’s when the domestic dispute turned into a child abuse investigation.

Police say there were five kids in the house at the time, and all of them were questioned.

They say any call they go to, they're always encouraged to check for more.

“When we go to these calls, we always have to look beyond what you're there for. You could be there and the one thing that we always say it to 'check your surroundings,'" said Rome Police Department Detective Jeff Lanigan.

For the domestic incident, Shugars is charged with obstruction of breathing and criminal mischief. For the child abuse incident he's charged with second-degree assault.

The toddler was taken to the hospital and treated for injuries. Police say right now he's staying with family members.