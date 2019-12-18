Clear
9-year-old boy dies in Remsen house fire

A 9-year-old boy has died after an early morning fire in Remsen. It happened a little after 12:30am Wednesday at 9576 Maple Ave., in the village of Remsen.

Posted: Dec 18, 2019 8:55 AM
Updated: Dec 18, 2019 5:58 PM
Posted By: Mark Loiacono

REMSEN, N.Y. (UPDATE) -- A 9-year-old boy has died after an early morning fire in Remsen. It happened a little after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday at 9576 Maple Ave., in the village of Remsen. 

The Oneida County Sheriff's Department says before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, Everett Newman, 9, was found on the second floor of the home. Everett was in the fourth grade at Remsen Central School District. Authorities say he was found shortly before the fire was put under control. 

Tom Geise // WKTV

Fire investigators believe the fire started from a wood stove on the first floor of the home. 

When first responders arrived they found two residents, Louis Newman, 67, and Amelia Newman, 37, with severe burns to their heads and arms. They were both trying to rescue Everett from the home. The two were taken to St. Elizabeth Medical Center. 

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office Forensic Identification Unit helped determine the cause/origin of the fire.

Remsen Fire Department was assisted on-scene by several other local fire departments and ambulance services. 

