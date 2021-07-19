Woman dies from asthma attack at Enchanted Forest Water Safari

OLD FORGE, N.Y. – A 23-year-old woman from Mattydale died while at Enchanted Forest Water Safari on Sunday after going into cardiac arrest from what is believed to be a severe asthma attack, according to Town of Webb police.

Around 1:45 p.m., police say Kailey J. Morrell was having trouble breathing while walking up an incline to the top of one of the water slides. She and a friend went down the slide and then left the pool area. Moments later, Morrell was having a hard time breathing again and used her inhaler, but ultimately collapsed.

Police say Water Safari lifeguards and EMT staff began CPR and administered a defibrillator at the scene. When Old Forge Ambulance arrived, paramedics continued resuscitation efforts, but were unsuccessful.

Police are continuing to investigate the death, along with the Herkimer County coroner and pathology department of Albany Medical Center.