Cool with sun today, snow arriving Sunday

Saturday Morning: Frost. Mid 20s.
Saturday Afternoon: Sunshine. Mid 30s.
Saturday Evening: Clear. Lower 30s.
Sunday: Snowy. Lower 30s.
A chilly start to the day this Saturday morning. Temperatures started out in the teens and lower 20s, warming up into the mid 30s by this afternoon. Due to the chilly temperatures, frost has developed overnight so if you're heading out this morning, plan an extra minute or two to warm up the car or scrape off the frost. Clear skies with plenty of sunshine is in the forecast for today, however this will be short lived this weekend as snow arrives tomorrow.
Snowfall tomorrow isn't expected to be a huge travel hazard, but you could experience some slushy roadways by the mid-afternoon so plan travel accordingly. Accumulations are moderate with an average of 3-5 inches of snow across the area. Higher elevations could see slightly higher totals. Overall it is looking to be a nice early to mid-December snowfall!