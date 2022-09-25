Coping with seasonal depression

UTICA, NY (WKTV) - Seasonal depression effects one in five people.
Seasonal Depression (SAD) is distinctly different from everyday feelings of sadness or fatigue that can be brought on by life’s ups and downs. Seasonal depression is marked by some specific symptoms including:
- Sleeping more than usual and feeling drowsy during the day
- Loss of interest in activities that once brought you joy
- Feeling irritable and anxious
- Feeling guilty and hopeless
- Decreased libido
- Trouble focusing or concentrating
- Increased appetite and cravings for carbohydrates
- Physical symptoms, such as headaches
- Thoughts of suicide or death
Things you can do to help alleviate seasonal depression:
- Stay Active: Exercise is a great way to naturally combat the imbalance of brain neurotransmitters (serotonin, norepinephrine and dopamine) that can contribute to depression. Pick an activity you enjoy; it doesn’t have to be a chore. Gardening, walking, dancing and even playing with your kids are all good forms of exercise
- Eat Healthily: Our diets do more than provide us energy; they also impact our mental health. A healthy diet rich in vegetables and fruits and low in highly processed foods can help curb feelings of depression by reducing inflammation in our bodies, which is a risk factor for depression.
- Stay Connected: Social connections can be a great defense against depression. Whether you talk on the phone, video chat or meet in person, keep in regular contact with friends and family for a healthy and happy mind
- Get Outside: Even on a cloudy day, go outside for a walk or to eat lunch at a park. Get as much sunlight as you can: Sit or work close to a window, open your blinds or trim trees blocking sunlight.
National Suicide Prevention Month is the entire month of September.
988 is the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline that is now available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.