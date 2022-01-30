Dolgeville and Sauquoit Valley on state comptroller's fiscal stress watch list

Twenty-three school districts statewide were designated in some level of fiscal stress under New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli’s Fiscal Stress Monitoring System for the school year ending on June 30, 2021.
Thirty-one districts were on the list last year. Two school districts in the Mohawk Valley region are on the list. Dolgeville Central and Sauquoit Valley Central school districts were on the list of districts "susceptible to fiscal stress."
School districts are given a fiscal stress score based on several factors: year-end fund balance, operating deficits and surpluses, cash position, and reliance on short-term debt for cash-flow.
“Fewer of New York’s school districts were scored as under fiscal stress in 2021, but the operational issues caused by the pandemic for all school districts were extreme,” Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said. “School districts must watch their finances closely as the pandemic continues, prices rise and staffing issues mount.”