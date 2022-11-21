 Skip to main content
Drive-thru giveaway held at Johnson Park Center Monday

JPC Food giveaway

UTICA, N.Y. -- A drive-thru giveaway was held at the Johnson Park Center Monday.

Organizers said they had a full range of items including rice, potatoes, bagels, bread and vegetables. The event ran from 2-6:30 p.m.

Volunteers at the event said with Thanksgiving only a few days away and prices at the grocery stores making it difficult to prepare for the holidays, events like this one are as important as ever.

Another giveaway for walk-ups will be held Tuesday at the Johnson Park Center from 3-6 p.m.

