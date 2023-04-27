Driver hits school bus in Deerfield while trying to pass on shoulder

DEERFIELD, N.Y. – A man received several traffic tickets on Thursday after crashing into a school bus while trying to illegally pass it.
Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol says a Whitesboro Central School District bus was heading west on Cosby Manor Road in Deerfield around 7:20 a.m. when 39-year-old Mark Bostwick, driving a Jeep Wrangler, tried several times to pass it while in a no-passing zone.
Maciol says Bostwick eventually tried to pass the bus on the right shoulder and ended up hitting the bus near the door.
There were students on the bus at the time but no injuries were reported.
Bostwick received citations for failing to stop for a school bus, improper passing, failure to keep right and aggravated unlicensed operation. He is due back in court at a later date.