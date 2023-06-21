Groundbreaking Day at Johnson Park in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. -- This memorial at Arthur and West streets reminds us of a darker time for the Cornhill neighborhood.
It commemorates the lives of two young men, shot and killed here in 2004.
Today, it sits in a much different neighborhood, as dozens gathered, for a ground breaking moment
Reverend Maria Scates led the charge, as she has for the past two decades in Johnson Park.
Once crime-ridden, now a symbol of hope and growth, today, they broke ground on a new green community center and offer an update on new housing.
“So, the 62 apartments, half of it is tax credit; it's for low income. And then 31 we dedicated for seniors 55 and up and some with mental health disabilities," Rev. Ursula Meier, chief operations officer at Johnson Park, said
The new housing is historic.
“It's going to be mixed housing, and it's the first time. We're known to only serve women, but this time, we're serving the women and the men and the families," she said.
The address 6 Johnson Park will hold 51 units, while 200 Square St. will have nine units. Two units at 14 Johnson Park and the Community Center will be at 1415 West St.
President and CEO of Rockabill Development Niall Murray said, “we're a niche boutique firm that specializes in partnering with nonprofits in the affordable housing development business.”
A project of this magnitude requires many partnerships.
"We put the complicated financing together; we put our money at risk; we put up guarantees to essentially make a Johnson Park project happen," Murray said.
Other financial partners include the City of Utica, Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida counties, Home Community Renewal and Chase Bank. They put up the money. The reverends and their staff put up the miracles.
"Homeless, substance abuse, mental health. You want to change your life and you're sincere about it, we give you the support; we give you the stability; and that has worked,” Meier said.
All 62 units should be ready in May.