Hall of Famers Return for Induction Weekend

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. -- Past inducted Baseball Hall of Fame members are expected to return for Hall of Fame Weekend to help celebrate the induction of the Class of 2023.
2023 inductees Fred McGriff and Scott Rolen are two out of 53 total Hall of Famers that will be in attendance for the Hall of Fame weekend celebration and the induction ceremony.
The Hall of Fame weekend will take place Friday, July 21 through Monday, July 24, with the Class of 2023 induction ceremony taking place on Sunday, July 23 at 1:30 p.m.
The 2023 induction ceremony will be live streamed on the MLB network.
Throughout the weekend, the Hall of Fame will host a series of educational programs along with fan-friendly experiences with different Hall of Famers geared towards all ages.
