Herkimer Diamond Days New Attractions

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT
FOR EAST CENTRAL ONEIDA COUNTY...

At 745 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hinckley, or 15
miles northeast of Utica, moving northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...
Trenton, Remsen, Prospect, Barneveld, Barnveld, Hinckley and Trenton
Falls.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for central New
York.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 634 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN NEW YORK THIS WATCH INCLUDES 16 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL NEW YORK

BROOME                CHEMUNG               CHENANGO
CORTLAND              DELAWARE              MADISON
ONEIDA                ONONDAGA              OTSEGO
SCHUYLER              SENECA                STEUBEN
SULLIVAN              TIOGA                 TOMPKINS
YATES

IN PENNSYLVANIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES

IN NORTHEAST PENNSYLVANIA

BRADFORD              LACKAWANNA            LUZERNE
PIKE                  SUSQUEHANNA           WAYNE
WYOMING

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BINGHAMTON, CORNING, CORTLAND, DELHI,
ELMIRA, HALLSTEAD, HAMILTON, HAWLEY, HAZLETON, HONESDALE,
HORNELL, ITHACA, MILFORD, MONTICELLO, MONTROSE, NORWICH, ONEIDA,
ONEONTA, OWEGO, PENN YAN, ROME, SAYRE, SCRANTON, SENECA FALLS,
SYRACUSE, TOWANDA, TUNKHANNOCK, UTICA, WALTON, WATKINS GLEN,
WAVERLY, AND WILKES-BARRE.

Herkimer Diamond Days New Attractions

  • 0
Herkimer Diamond Days 2023

HERKIMER, N.Y. -- It's the 2nd Saturday in august which means Herkimer celebrated yet another Herkimer Diamond Days.

Wineries, kids' games, live music, info panels, mascots, homemade goods like soaps, paintings, and so much more was out on display in Myers Park Saturday morning.

It was plenty packed with attendees to match. Our reporter headed over to Herkimer around 11:00 a.m., and there was a few hundred people roaming around checking out stalls, grabbing food, and listening to good music.

Plenty of new vendors made an appearance this year, and they did not go unnoticed by long-time Diamond Days go-ers.

"We've been coming to this for six or eight years and it's been really fun and all that," Herkimer resident Connor said. "We love this celebration. It's a really fun place. We get to see all different new things. A lot of new craft vendors this year and a bunch of new things. It's just amazing. I really like this place." 

Connor said if you missed coming out Saturday, you missed the fun. He also said there's always next year to stop by and enjoy yourself.

Tags

Recommended for you