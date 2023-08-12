Herkimer Diamond Days New Attractions

HERKIMER, N.Y. -- It's the 2nd Saturday in august which means Herkimer celebrated yet another Herkimer Diamond Days.
Wineries, kids' games, live music, info panels, mascots, homemade goods like soaps, paintings, and so much more was out on display in Myers Park Saturday morning.
It was plenty packed with attendees to match. Our reporter headed over to Herkimer around 11:00 a.m., and there was a few hundred people roaming around checking out stalls, grabbing food, and listening to good music.
Plenty of new vendors made an appearance this year, and they did not go unnoticed by long-time Diamond Days go-ers.
"We've been coming to this for six or eight years and it's been really fun and all that," Herkimer resident Connor said. "We love this celebration. It's a really fun place. We get to see all different new things. A lot of new craft vendors this year and a bunch of new things. It's just amazing. I really like this place."
Connor said if you missed coming out Saturday, you missed the fun. He also said there's always next year to stop by and enjoy yourself.