Judge's ruling ends eminent domain battle, in downtown Utica hospital parking garage footprint

A pivotal ruling, regarding the parking garage for the downtown Utica hospital parking garage this afternoon, from State Supreme Court Justice, Bernadette Clark.
"The court has determined that the county is entitled to an order authorizing the filding of an acquisition map," said Justice Clark, during a virtual proceeding, Tuesday afternoon.
That ruling...that sentence...brought the costly, two-year eminent domain battle to an end, removing all obstacles for Oneida County to take ownership of the final three holdouts in the garage footprint, who refused to sell their properties to the county: Joe Cerini, who owns Citation Services, Brett Truett, who owns a brownstone in the footprint, and Dennis Corrigan, who owns an empty lot.
"It was always our preference to buy the properties. We attempted to buy them, and by and large, were quite successful. Most of that block was voluntarily sold. For those that would not sell, the law does provide us with this avenue," says Rayhill. "We are required under the law to have an appraisal. We will pay them the appraised amount upon the filing of the judge's order and the map. They do have a right under the law to challenger our appraisal and request more money."
"I am extremely pleased with today's Supreme Court decision to deny the stay request and to grant the order to file an acquisition map-the last step in the eminent domain process. This has been a long process, and I am tremendously grateful to Oneida County for continuing to move forward with eminent domain and ultimately, construction of the parking garage," says Darlene Stromstad, FACHE, President and CEO of MVHS.
A member of the No Hospital Downtown group declined to comment.