Light rain for first day of spring

Morning: Light rain. Low 40s.
Afternoon: Sprinkles. Low 40s.
Evening: Light rain. Upper 30s.
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. High of 47.
First day of spring! Today, temperatures cool off throughout the day as widespread light rainfall occurs over the region. High for the day is 46 which happened earlier this morning, which is a huge cool down after a cold front yesterday pushed near 70 degree temperatures out of the area. Tonight, temperatures reach near freezing with rain stopping. Low 30s. Dry and breezy stretch of weather ahead starting Monday, as the highs reach the upper 40s. Lows drop below freezing Monday night, with a slightly cooler day for Tuesday with highs in the lower 40s and lows in the upper 20s.
Rain begins again Wednesday night into Thursday, following a similar pattern of weather as yesterday, with rainfall beginning early Thursday morning, with a break in the rain mid afternoon, and additional rainfall in the evening. Drier morning Friday with rainfall starting Friday night into Saturday morning.