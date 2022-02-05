6th Annual Cardboard Classic Race Returns

CLAYVILLE, N.Y. - Feb. 1 marked the 6th annual Cardboard Classic Sled Race. Participants got to build, decorate, and race cardboard sleds at The Lanterns.
All proceeds went to benefit "Team Joshman" and the American Heart Association at America's Greatest Heart Run & Walk.
Neil Case, Organizer of the Cardboard Classic Race, said the first year they started only 10 racers entered. this year, 26 teams have entered the contest with more than 50 participants joining the race.
Case said, "Joshman had open-heart surgery when he was 9 months old and it was successful and we're here to participate in this." Case added, "It's just one little example of what the Heart Association can do for people with heart disease, all the resources that go into it gets them healthy again and able to participate in everyday activities."
America's Greatest Heart Run and Walk is May 7th at Accelerate Sports in Whitesboro