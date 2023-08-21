Local Fire Department Receives Over $25,000 in Federal Funding

ONEIDA, N.Y. -- Oneida Castle Fire Department, Inc. was the recipient of $25,733.33 in federal funding.

The money will be used to provide protective gear, training and supplies to emergency personnel in the department.

The federal funding was allocated through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program and Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response program.

27 fire departments across the state also received money for gear and supplies.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand stated that $3,638,904.22 in total federal funding went to the various fire departments.

"The AFG and SAFER grant programs are administered by the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency to provide funding directly to fire departments and volunteer firefighter interest organizations to purchase essential equipment and help them increase the number of trained, 'front line' firefighters available in their communities. The grants are awarded on a competitive basis to the applicants that most closely address the program’s priorities and demonstrate financial need," a release stated.

