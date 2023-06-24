More dry Sunday, dodging a few showers and storms

After a few scattered showers moved through today, things will gradually quiet down tonight as patchy fog sets in for the area. Humidity will still remain high for the near future and especially tomorrow. If you have any outdoor plans especially for graduation parties, don't cancel them but just be prepared for a sudden downpour as isolated to scattered showers and storms tomorrow will pop up randomly around CNY. Sunshine will likely peek out in between numerous puffy cumulus clouds due to the humid air.
For the near future, we aren't expecting extended dry weather. A stagnant low pressure center will hover over the northeast bringing daily chances for sudden downpours and thunder, but we aren't expecting complete washouts from sunrise to sunset. Rain will likely be on/off and sunshine could appear in between these showers throughout the workweek.