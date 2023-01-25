 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5
inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting
as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Madison, Southern Oneida, Chenango and Otsego counties.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will mix with and change to freezing
rain and sleet early this evening, before changing to all rain
overnight. Downslope winds off the Catskills may diminish
snowfall amounts in lower elevation areas of Otsego and Delaware
Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Mug Club: Ilion Little Theatre Auditions

ILION, N.Y. -- The Ilion Little Theater will be holding auditions for its next production of 'Almost Maine.'

To be a part of it you'll need to act quickly, auditions are being held Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. and will go for about two hours. If you can't make it to those auditions you can go Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. or Saturday at 1 p.m. The director says being able to sing isn't a necessity but being able to carry a tune is a plus.

If attending an audition you should prepare a monologue of 30-60 seconds and be able to cold read from the script as well. The theatre is located at 13 Remington Ave in Ilion.

