New York burn ban ends this weekend

The annual statewide burn ban ends on Saturday, but there are still open burning rules that must be followed all year long, according to the Department of Environmental Conservation.
The purpose of the ban is to prevent wildfires that can spread in dry and windy conditions during this time of year.
“Especially early in the year, people presume because the snow cover ends that everything is wet and it's not going to burn. You have all of the vegetation that is dried out from the winter, and that coupled with the low humidity and the wind creates a real risk for spread of fire, and especially brush fires,” said Randy Caldwell, assistant chief of Maynard Fire Department.
When the ban is lifted, people in towns with populations under 20,000 can burn tree limbs with attached leaves as long as they are less than 6 inches in diameter and less than 8 feet long. Burning large piles of brush at town or county transfer sites is prohibited.
Open burning is generally prohibited in New York all year long, with the following exceptions:
- Campfires or any other outdoor fires less than 3 feet in height and 4 feet in length, width or diameter are allowed.
- Small cooking fires are allowed.
- Ceremonial or celebratory bonfires are allowed. Disposal of flags or religious items in a small-sized fire is allowed, if it is not otherwise prohibited by law or regulation.
- Only charcoal or dry, clean, untreated or unpainted wood can be burned.
Fires cannot be left unattended and must be fully extinguished.
