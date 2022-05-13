 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD AGAIN IN CENTRAL NEW YORK...

Relative humidity values this afternoon are expected to be higher
than the last several days, ranging from around 35 to 45 percent
along and north of the New York Thruway Corridor to 45 to 60
percent across the rest of Central New York. Winds will also be
generally 5 to 10 mph through the day. However, very dry fuels
continue to contribute to an elevated risk for wildfire spread
this afternoon across most of Central New York. This is especially
the case across areas where full green up has not yet occurred.

This statement has been issued in coordination with the New York
State Department of Environmental Conservation, which has
determined a high fire danger for today. The annual statewide burn
ban is in effect until May 14. No burn permits are issued.

New York burn ban ends this weekend

  • 0

The annual statewide burn ban ends on Saturday, but there are still open burning rules that must be followed all year long, according to the Department of Environmental Conservation.

The purpose of the ban is to prevent wildfires that can spread in dry and windy conditions during this time of year.

“Especially early in the year, people presume because the snow cover ends that everything is wet and it's not going to burn. You have all of the vegetation that is dried out from the winter, and that coupled with the low humidity and the wind creates a real risk for spread of fire, and especially brush fires,” said Randy Caldwell, assistant chief of Maynard Fire Department.

When the ban is lifted, people in towns with populations under 20,000 can burn tree limbs with attached leaves as long as they are less than 6 inches in diameter and less than 8 feet long. Burning large piles of brush at town or county transfer sites is prohibited.

Open burning is generally prohibited in New York all year long, with the following exceptions:

  • Campfires or any other outdoor fires less than 3 feet in height and 4 feet in length, width or diameter are allowed.
  • Small cooking fires are allowed.
  • Ceremonial or celebratory bonfires are allowed. Disposal of flags or religious items in a small-sized fire is allowed, if it is not otherwise prohibited by law or regulation.
  • Only charcoal or dry, clean, untreated or unpainted wood can be burned.

Fires cannot be left unattended and must be fully extinguished.

For a full list of rules and regulations, click here.

Recommended for you