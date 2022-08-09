1 dead, 1 hospitalized following rollover crash in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – One person was killed and another hospitalized following a serious one-car crash on Route 49 in Utica near the Route 12 bridge Tuesday night.
The crash happened just after 9 p.m.
Police say the two men inside were ejected and officers found them lying near the vehicle, which had flipped onto its roof.
Both were taken to St. Elizabeth Medical Center for emergency treatment.
Quadre DeBerry, 29, of Utica, was pronounced dead soon after arriving at the hospital.
The other person involved, 19-year-old Todd Janicke, of Whitesboro, is in critical condition.
Police are not releasing names or other details until family notifications have been made.
The investigation into what caused the crash is ongoing.