1 dead following two-car crash on Route 31 in Verona

VERONA, N.Y. – A 73-year-old man was killed in a two-car crash on Route 31 in Verona Wednesday evening, according to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash happened near Kelly Avenue around 5:30 p.m.
Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol says 73-year-old Frederick Rissman, of Verona, was attempting to turn onto Route 31 eastbound from Kelly Avenue when he failed to yield the right of way to a Chevy Silverado headed westbound, driven by 65-year-old Gary Cronk, of Oneida.
Maciol says Rissman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Rissman’s two passengers were also hospitalized. Jean Rissman, 55, of Verona, was transported to SUNY Upstate Medical University in Syracuse to be treated for serious injuries. The backseat passenger, 26-year-old Daniel Perez, was taken to St. Elizabeth’s to be treated for injuries not considered to be life-threatening.
Cronk, the driver of the second vehicle, was treated at the scene.
The sheriff’s office is still investigating the crash and reconstructing at the scene.
New York State Police, Vineall Ambulance and the Verona Fire Department also assisted at the scene.