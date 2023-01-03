1 dead, 1 injured following shooting on Seymour Avenue in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – A male died from his injuries after he was shot in the head on Seymour Avenue in Utica Monday night, according to the Utica Police Department.
Another male was also shot in the abdomen and had to undergo emergency surgery. He is in critical condition and is expected to need more surgeries due to his injuries.
Both were rushed to St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center after the shooting and the male who was shot in the head had to be transferred to a Syracuse area hospital where he later died from his injuries.
Police say the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m.
Police did not release the names of the victims Tuesday morning but expect to have more details available by the afternoon.
This is a developing story and will be updated.