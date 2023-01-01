1 killed, 8 injured in New Year's Eve shooting in Alabama

A 24-year-old man was killed and eight others were injured in a shooting in Mobile, Alabama, Saturday night, according to local police, just blocks from where people had gathered for the city's New Year's Eve celebration.
Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 200 block of Dauphin Street around 11:14 p.m. CT, the Mobile Police Department said in a news release.
When officers arrived, they found an "unknown subject" had shot a 24-year-old man, who was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said. The suspect, a man, was taken into custody, police said.
Eight other victims, ranging in age from 17 to 57, also suffered gunshot wounds and were taken to local hospitals "with injuries ranging from non-life-threatening to severe," according to the release.
On Monday, police identified the 24-year-old victim as Jatarious Reives.
Six of the eight injured victims have been treated and released, while two others remain in recovery at the hospital, Mobile Police Corporal Katrina H. Frazier said Monday afternoon.
The suspected shooter was originally included in the nine people reported injured, Mobile Police said.
"The subject is receiving medical treatment and, upon release, will be transported to Metro Jail and charged with murder," Frazier said.
It's unclear what motivated the shooting, which happened as crowds were in the downtown area for the MoonPie Over Mobile event.
"This is an active investigation," Mobile Police said in the release. "We will provide updates as details become available."
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.