10 displaced by Wetmore Street fire

Utica, N.Y.--A home on Wetmore Street in Utica was heavily damaged by a midafternoon fire.
The fire was called in around 3:30. When Utica firefighters arrived on the scene, they found heavy smoke and fire on an exterior porch that had extended to the second floor and attic. Due to the heavy volume of the fire, a second alarm was called bringing all on duty firefighters to the scene. A search was conducted of the residence to make sure nobody was left inside, fortunately all the occupants were able to make it out safely. Once they made sure all the residents were accounted for firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire.
"There are 10 occupants that will be displaced from this fire at this time. Right now, we're in the process of completing an overhaul, covering up some of the belongings of the occupants, and starting the investigation," Utica Fire Chief Scott Ingersoll said.
The fire also spread to the neighboring house at 520 Wetmore Street, but only caused minor damage.