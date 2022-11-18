10 people graduate Oneida County Drug Treatment Court

ROME, N.Y. -- 10 people graduated from the Oneida County Drug Treatment Court on Friday, ready to live sober lives.
The ceremony took place at the Oneida County Supreme Court in Rome. The 10 participants honored at the event, completed all requirements of the program.
There are many requirements once entering the program including abstinence, completion of treatment, community service, obtaining employment and being free from public assistance. Those who succeed in the program receive a reduction or dismissal of their criminal charge, and those who are not successful are sentenced to their original agreed-upon term of incarceration.
Community partner agency representatives were there and spoke of the accomplishments the participants made and the impact on the community.
There are currently almost 100 participants in the program. They can only enter after pleading guilty to felonies, misdemeanors and violations of probation.
"The multi-track approach allows us to provide the level of supervision and treatment necessitated by each participant's specific risks and needs, with the goals of reducing recidivism and enhancing the public safety in Oneida County," Acting Oneida County Court Judge, Gregory Amoroso said.
The Drug Court has recently made many changes to its requirements and is the first in the area to adopt the new program.