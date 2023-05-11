10 Year Anniversary of the UAS

UTICA, N.Y. -- It's been ten years since the Academy of Science Charter School opened up in the Utica area, and it's been 20 since the Science Academy of New York first opened their doors. For alumni, staff, and families of students there, this anniversary was cause for celebration.
After opening a school here in Utica in 2013, the Utica academy of science has adapted several times. they've hit milestones like transitioning from a grade 6 through 9 school, to a full k through 12 school and they've since merged with another school in Frankfort.
According to Tolga Hayali, the past 10 years with the UAS has been an interesting journey.
"Over the 10 years it wasn't easy, but I will applaud all my scholars, all the staff members, and all the community members who can think in a wider respect for all children," Hayali said.
The UAS is currently waiting on another five-year renewal from the NY state board of regents so that they can continue to operate here in the Utica area.