$100 Million Settlement Agreement Between Syracuse Diocese and Victims of Church Abuse

"What took place in their lives is devastating and affected them both spiritually and emotionally and physically," says Chancellor, Danielle Cummings. "We hope that through this process and through the settlement, that the survivors see that we are committed to walking with them and helping them heal fully. This is just one aspect of it."
The settlement will be split among 387 individuals in all seven counties of the Diocese, including Oneida County.
Some of the priests involved in the abuse were affiliated with St. Peter's Catholic Church, in north Utica, St. Agnes, in east Utica and St. Anthony of Padua, in east Utica. But it's not clear where the abuse happened.
The level of abuse will determine the individual settlement amounts. Of the overall settlement, $50 million comes from the Diocese, $45 million from parishes and $5 million from other Catholic entities.
Unrestricted funds, for example, donations to the church not designated by the donor for a specific purpose, can be used. The offertory donations are not restricted. The settlement is about more than money.
It's about a promise to do a better job of protecting children and vulnerable adults
"Our Safe Environment Program in the Diocese...we have a very robust program that includes training, background checks, renewal of training, education programs and it is very effective," says Chancellor Cummings.
The agreement is expected to usher the Diocese out of chapter 11 bankruptcy.
But there are still approvals that must be met.
"Eventually, it goes to the U.S. Bankruptcy Court of the Northern District of New York. That is the person who overall will approve the settlements and eventually what we call an reorganization plan. So, before it gets to that state, there's many more things to do," says Cummings.
But this is the start, and the Diocese hopes it's the end of an era that never should have happened.
"Hoping that by doing this, we're actually closing a chapter, a very dark chapter, in the local church. And we can move forward."